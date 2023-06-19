Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BGMI redeem codes for June 19: Use them and get FREE weapon skins, sniper gun & more

    BGMI Redeem Codes for June 19: If you’re a BGMI player, then you can grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock exciting and free rewards! BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    After PUBG Mobile was banned, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) became quite well-known in India. The Indian government chose to permit BGMI back into the nation with some changes while facing its own ban. Like the creators of other well-liked battle royale games like Garena Free Fire, the creators of BGMI frequently publish redemption codes that provide players access to a broad array of tempting bonuses and freebies. These prizes range widely and include UC (Unknown Cash), in-game credits, costumes, emotes, weapon skins, and more.

    Thanks to a unique function known as BGMI redemption codes, players may obtain free in-game stuff by entering specified codes. These codes provide players access to various items without having to spend real money on the virtual currency known as "Unknown Cash" (UC). Players who don't want to purchase UC can purchase stuff from the in-game store using redeem coupons. Chicken congratulations, weapon skins, and other stuff may all be unlocked with these codes. 

    Check out BGMI redeem codes for June 19

    TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

    BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

    SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

    RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

    BTOQZHZ8CQ - New!

    TQIZBZ76F - Vehicle Skin

    TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

    PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

    R89FPLM9S – Companion

    BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

    5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

    5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

    GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

    KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

    JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

    UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

    If you want to get more BGMI in-game goodies for free, use the redemption codes offered for the game. In order to access exciting extras and freebies like weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, costumes, in-game credits or UC, and many other things, BGMI routinely gives its customers redeem codes. Please note that these redemption codes are only valid for a limited time, so you must act quickly to use them.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 9:07 AM IST
