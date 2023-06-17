Apple's upcoming iPhones to be scratch resistant?

Apple has now been granted a patent for "Spatial Composites," which turns out to mean embedding metal or ceramic with a chassis for scratch resistance.

Apple will reportedly bring scratch resistance feature to future iPhones. The business just received a "Spatial Composites" patent, which describes the integration of metal or ceramic with a chassis for scratch resistance.

"(Mobile) phones, watches, and tablet computers, can experience contact with various surfaces that leads to marring, or abrasion, of the surface of the device," the maker of the iPhone stated.

In terms of strength, appearance, abrasion resistance, electromagnetic shielding, and other features, "(regular housing) materials for such devices may have different combinations of properties." The numerous materials utilised in an iPhone chassis therefore have a number of benefits as well as disadvantages, as the tech giant noted.

Metal housings, for example, may be particularly resistant to dents, scratches, or fracture, but they might interfere with radio signals that are coming into or leaving the device, the statement continued.

The patent's illustrations featured several "abrasion-resistant members" in varied forms, each with unique advantages but having the same overall function. Also, according to the report, these individuals were depicted in the patent as "dotted over the back of an iPhone" in a design.

The patent suggests that the business may be experimenting with an abrasion-resistant material that might be put into the iPhone's chassis to increase longevity. The technology's creators are listed as Apple engineers Christopher Prest, Stephen Lynch, and Teodor Dabov in the patent. Apple explained how different materials offer different levels of strength, abrasion-resistance, and electromagnetic shielding.

According to the patent, metal is more likely to create radio interference even if it is more scratch-resistant, whereas a phone chassis made of plastic would be incredibly robust but highly scratch-prone.

However, the next expected generation of iPhones, the iPhone 15, is expected to still have Ceramic Shield glass front and back, with the side rail made of aluminium on the basic model, and stainless steel on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.