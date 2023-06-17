iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4, key specifications confirmed by firm

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 will power the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, the Vivo spin-off iQOO launched today. According to iQOO, the aforementioned phone will also enable 120W fast charging.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Vivo spin-off iQOO announced. According to iQOO, the aforementioned phone will also enable 120W fast charging. The news comes before the July 4 launch of the iQOO Neo 7 in India. The design has also been nearly entirely exposed, indicating that the phone's "hero" hues are orange leather.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition from China based on what is being published (and leaked).

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will enable 120W fast charging and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, according to iQOO. The included charger can reportedly charge the phone to 50% in 8 minutes. The phone's "Independent Gaming Chip" (IG Chip), which iQOO is praising, is touted to elevate the gaming experience by offering improved visuals and fluid gameplay. Therefore, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will officially feature a "dual chip" chassis. In approved games, the phone will also offer motion control.

If the iQOO Neo 7 Pro actually resembles the iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition, it should have a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS3.1 storage, a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main (with OIS) paired to two 2MP shooters, one for macros and another for depth, and a 16MP selfie camera. The battery will have a 5,000mAh capacity.

