iOS 26 replaces the anticipated iOS 19, introducing a Liquid Glass design with translucent layers and a fluid interface. Key features include a redesigned Camera and Phone app, AI-powered visual screening, an enhanced Photos app, and CarPlay Ultra.

With the conclusion of Apple WWDC 2025, we received the first significant announcement on the iOS 26 upgrade. The majority of the speculations were verified during Monday's hour-long speech, however the new iPhone platform will be released later this year.

In addition to announcing the new look and functionality that iPhone customers will soon be able to enjoy, Apple made the formal announcement of the new iOS 26 naming scheme, which was highly anticipated.

Scroll to load tweet…

iOS 26 comes with major changes

The iOS 19 version, which was previously anticipated to be Apple's next release, is replaced by the iOS 26 upgrade. In order to keep up with the most significant iOS update since iOS 7, the firm has discussed the new Liquid Glass design, which emphasizes translucent layers, a more fluid interface, and enhanced modes. Although the new UI design is not exclusive to iPhones, iOS 26 will lead the way and propel Apple's future into the upcoming iPhone models.

Scroll to load tweet…

Camera app

We also have a new camera app for iPhones thanks to the improved user interface. Accessing the controls and adjusting the video settings from the top of the screen is made simpler with the new UI. Much-needed adjustments, particularly to the settings. It's not necessarily a negative thing that these updates bring iOS closer to the Android UI.

Phone app evolved

The phone app is likewise evolving, supporting more functions and having a better layout. The most popular contacts will remain at the top, while Apple AI will summarize the remaining material. Additionally, iPhone users will receive call screening and hold assistance. For these users, live translation will function via phone calls, FaceTime calls, and even messaging.

Screening feature

Apple is now allowing you to watch the screen of your iPhone and operate any app using visual AI technology. To activate the AI and obtain the picture search results on Google or other search platforms, you may hit the control/action button.

Photos app gets a makeover

Apple's Liquid Glass interface, which offers a transparent, glass-like appearance that delicately responds to light and movement, has made the Photos app seem and feel more immersive. With distinct tabs for Camera Photos, Favourites, and Albums, navigation is easier than ever before, enabling users to find what they need fast. Every segment flows naturally thanks to the new spatial scene rendering, which also improves the browsing experience by integrating into the overall design.

Car Play Ultra is here

With a more streamlined and elegant user interface, iOS 26 completely embraces the Liquid Glass design for a futuristic dashboard feel, elevating CarPlay to a new level. Controls, menus, and widgets seem semi-transparent and mix in well with the car's screen. CarPlay Ultra, a next-generation version of CarPlay that is fully powered by your iPhone and boasts better graphics, real-time performance, and smarter suggestions, is the main attraction. The best part? Your automobile doesn't need any software updates to function.

The iOS 26 public beta will launch in July, but the developer preview beta is now accessible for testing. The iOS 26 upgrade will be available for iPhone 11 and higher models this year. Only the iPhone 15 Pro or later devices will be able to use some of the Apple AI functions.