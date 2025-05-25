Mladen M. Hoyss, former Software Creative Director at Nothing, has joined Apple's design team. Nothing CEO Carl Pei congratulated Hoyss while playfully suggesting Apple might need more product help.

Apple's design team now officially includes Mladen M. Hoyss, who was previously the Software Creative Director of consumer tech firm Nothing. The announcement was made by the Berlin-based designer, who is renowned for his elegant, user-focused style, on X (previously Twitter) with the Apple logo and the simple message, "New beginning @Apple." His new position on the "Apple Design Team" is now reflected in his social media bio, which signifies a significant change in his professional path.

Carl Pei, co-founder and CEO of the London-headquartered Nothing, didn't miss the opportunity to both celebrate Hoyss and poke fun at Apple. Quoting Hoyss’s post, Pei wrote on X: “Congrats dude, proud of you! @tim_cook let me know if you need any more product help.”

Despite its apparent congratulations, the message's subtle undertone caught attention. Pei's tweet was viewed by many online as a clever branding nudge that was humorous, smart, and exactly in keeping with the company's positioning as the stylish, design-forward underdog amid a sea of IT giants.

In addition to being clever, Pei's essay quietly established Nothing as a creative force whose design ideas are becoming more and more acknowledged, even within the highest levels of tech. The inference? Nothing must be doing something right if the most valuable corporation in the world, Apple, is looking to it for design inspiration.

Carl Pei's statement struck the ideal balance between hustle and humor, whether it was meant as a lighthearted dig or as a cunning self-promotional tactic. This is the exact tone that has allowed Nothing to establish a niche for itself in a crowded market.