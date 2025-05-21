Apple's WWDC 2025, scheduled for June 9-13 at Apple Park, will showcase the latest software features and technologies. The event will feature keynote by Cook, over 100 technical sessions, and previews of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12.

Apple has officially announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 will take place in June at Apple Park in California. Like in years past, viewers from all around the world will be able to watch the event online. It is anticipated that WWDC 2025 will offer a comprehensive overview of Apple's next software features, tools, and technologies for the future year.

Apple has revealed that WWDC 2025 will take place from June 9 to June 13 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. CEO Tim Cook will deliver the opening keynote talk at 9 a.m. PT (10 p.m. IST) on June 9. During the keynote, Apple is expected to introduce substantial improvements to its platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS, providing a preview of the revolutionary additions and enhancements coming this year.

WWDC 2025 will include over 100 in-depth technical sessions that will be available online, allowing developers to study Apple's latest technologies and frameworks while also receiving professional insights and practical direction for developing unique applications and games.

According to Apple, Swift Student Challenge winners are also eligible to attend, and developers and fans can apply for a limited number of in-person keynote seats through the Apple Developer app and website.

Apple is anticipated to reveal its upcoming key operating system improvements, such as iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and tvOS 19, during WWDC 2025. These improvements provide developers and customers a sneak peek at what's to come and will probably influence the software experience throughout Apple's ecosystem in the upcoming year.

According to rumors, iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 will undergo major design changes that might bring them closer to the interface of the Apple Vision Pro. A floating tab view, updated iconography, glass-like visual effects, and a new set of user interface components are all anticipated enhancements that will provide a more cohesive and engaging experience across all Apple devices.