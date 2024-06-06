Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on GPT-4o-like multimodal AI capabilities, CEO Carl Pei confirms

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei, in an X post, wrote, “Smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future,” He also wrote, “With over 4 billion users and over 1 billion smartphones shipped every year—the numbers speak for themselves.”

    Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on GPT-4o-like multimodal AI capabilities, CEO Carl Pei confirms gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    In a surprising move, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3) will not be launching this year as expected. Delaying the rollout until 2025, the business says, is due to a greater emphasis on incorporating AI into a "post-app world" experience.

    In a video statement, Pei expressed regret for the unexpected delay and clarified that Nothing is using a more methodical approach rather than racing to include AI technologies like many of its rivals. In his ideal future, artificial intelligence would be smoothly incorporated into systems, creating a "highly personalised and dynamic user experience."

    Pei repeatedly referred to a "bridge" to a "post-app world," which would include a move away from the conventional app-centric smartphone experience, though he did not provide many details. He even went so far as to criticise other businesses for hurriedly adding "AI" to their goods.

    This wait and emphasis on an as-yet-undefined "AI revolution" have raised conjecture. Industry watchers speculate that this strategy change may be influenced by the Nothing Phone (2)'s poor sales compared to the more affordable Nothing Phone (2a). Nothing may be able to buy itself some time to create a really revolutionary product and rekindle customer enthusiasm by postponing the Phone (3) and concentrating on ground-breaking AI integration.

    Meanwhile, Nothing has teased its upcoming smartphone on X which shows screw head on the rear of a matte-textured device with a curved corner. It seems like the bottom corner of a smartphone, and rumours suggest it could be the new CMF Phone (1). Sharing the cryptic image of the device, which seems to be under development, the company captioned, “3, 2, 1.”

    This suggests that the company will launch the upcoming Nothing device soon. Rumours also speculate that the device could be Nothing’s first tablet, while some hinted it’s the base panel of a laptop.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India TODAY: When, where to watch event live? Check expected specs and more gcw

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India TODAY: When, where to watch event live? Check expected specs and more

    Realme GT 6 global launch date CONFIRMED; Here's everything you need to know gcw

    Realme GT 6 global launch date CONFIRMED; Here's everything you need to know

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more gcw

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more

    REVEALED Apple tests over 10,000 iPhones in extreme conditions before launching a model for you (WATCH) gcw

    REVEALED! Apple tests over 10,000 iPhones in extreme conditions before launching a model for you (WATCH)

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan anr

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan

    Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car? RKK

    Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car?

    Indian Army completes 300km rafting expedition in Uttarakhand, sets stage for Artillery Regiment Bicentenary AJR

    Indian Army completes 300km rafting expedition in Uttarakhand, sets stage for Artillery Regiment Bicentenary

    PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely rescheduled to June 9 at 6 PM: Sources AJR

    BREAKING | PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to now take place on June 9 at 6 pm: Sources

    Weak Modi will suit Pakistan NDA Govt won't last long SAFMA Secretary General Imtiaz Alam shocker spark row (WATCH) snt

    'Weak Modi will suit Pakistan, NDA Govt won't last long': SAFMA Secretary General's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon