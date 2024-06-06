Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on GPT-4o-like multimodal AI capabilities, CEO Carl Pei confirms

Nothing CEO Carl Pei, in an X post, wrote, “Smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future,” He also wrote, “With over 4 billion users and over 1 billion smartphones shipped every year—the numbers speak for themselves.”

In a surprising move, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3) will not be launching this year as expected. Delaying the rollout until 2025, the business says, is due to a greater emphasis on incorporating AI into a "post-app world" experience.

In a video statement, Pei expressed regret for the unexpected delay and clarified that Nothing is using a more methodical approach rather than racing to include AI technologies like many of its rivals. In his ideal future, artificial intelligence would be smoothly incorporated into systems, creating a "highly personalised and dynamic user experience."

Pei repeatedly referred to a "bridge" to a "post-app world," which would include a move away from the conventional app-centric smartphone experience, though he did not provide many details. He even went so far as to criticise other businesses for hurriedly adding "AI" to their goods.

This wait and emphasis on an as-yet-undefined "AI revolution" have raised conjecture. Industry watchers speculate that this strategy change may be influenced by the Nothing Phone (2)'s poor sales compared to the more affordable Nothing Phone (2a). Nothing may be able to buy itself some time to create a really revolutionary product and rekindle customer enthusiasm by postponing the Phone (3) and concentrating on ground-breaking AI integration.

Meanwhile, Nothing has teased its upcoming smartphone on X which shows screw head on the rear of a matte-textured device with a curved corner. It seems like the bottom corner of a smartphone, and rumours suggest it could be the new CMF Phone (1). Sharing the cryptic image of the device, which seems to be under development, the company captioned, “3, 2, 1.”

This suggests that the company will launch the upcoming Nothing device soon. Rumours also speculate that the device could be Nothing’s first tablet, while some hinted it’s the base panel of a laptop.

