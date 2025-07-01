Apple Music is launching a 15,000-square-foot creative center in Los Angeles this summer. The facility will focus on narrative, music innovation, and live fan interaction, featuring a soundstage, radio suites, and content development areas.

Apple Music is launching its most ambitious project to date as part of its tenth anniversary celebrations: a multi-level, 15,000-square-foot creative centre in Los Angeles. This summer, the facility will open with the goal of being a centre for narrative, music innovation, and live fan interaction.

Rachel Newman, co-head of Apple Music, stated, "With this new studio, we are furthering our commitment to creating a space for artists to create, connect, and share their vision."

The studio has a 4,000-square-foot soundstage for events and live performances, two state-of-the-art radio suites with Spatial Audio playback, a dedicated audio mixing room with a 9.2.4 PMC speaker system, and areas for content development such as edit rooms and a social media lab. It also has themed hallways honouring Apple Music's most memorable moments, as well as isolation booths for composing and podcasting.

In addition to studios in New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville, the building will serve as the focal point of Apple Music's growing worldwide network of creative centres. The vision is for the new studio to become a creative sanctuary that fosters a deeper connections with artists and creators.

The studio will feature a photo and social media lab, an edit suite and a green room to support real-time content creation. Private isolation booths will offer space for songwriting, podcasting and intimate one-on-one interviews.

Apple Music turns 10: What else can you expect?

Additionally, Apple Music will start releasing its top 500 songs that have been streamed the most over the last ten years on July 1st, with 100 tunes released every day, ending in the top 100 on July 5th. Subscribers have access to the whole "10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs" playlist that same day.

Additionally, Apple is launching a new version of its well-liked yearly Replay function called "Replay All Time," which lets customers hear the songs they've played the most since signing up for the service.