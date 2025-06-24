Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 may come in new purple and green colors, potentially alongside a 120Hz display. The design is expected to be similar to the iPhone 16, with the vanilla model launching alongside the Air, Pro, and Pro Max versions.

The release of the iPhone 17, which is anticipated to occur in September, is quickly approaching. In recent months, a number of leaks have influenced our idea of what to expect from the iPhone 17 series. These leaks have suggested a makeover for the iPhone 17 Pro camera module and a new name for the device, the iPhone 17 Air. And now, according to Majin Bu officials, further information regarding the iPhone 17 has surfaced, suggesting that the vanilla model may be available in different colours.

iPhone 17: New colours incoming?

According to a post made by tipster Majin Bu on his official website, the iPhone 17 may get two additional colours: purple and green. Although the source claims that Apple is testing or considering various hues, it's conceivable that just one of them will be included in the final lineup, with purple being the most probable option.

It wouldn't be the first purple hue Apple has offered on a popular iPhone, if this turns out to be accurate. Purple-colored phones have already been available, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, which is deep purple, and the iPhone 14 vanilla model, which is likewise purple.

iPhone 17: What can you expect?

According to sources, the iPhone 17 vanilla model may finally get a 120Hz display this year, similar to the Pro variants. However, according to some rumours, this could not be the same ProMotion technology that is included in Apple's Pro series; rather, it might just be LTPO screens with a standard refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Aside from that, the design of the iPhone 17 series is anticipated to be quite similar to that of the iPhone 16. Alongside the other iPhone 17 models—the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max—the vanilla model could be available.