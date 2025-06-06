Image Credit : Apple website

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Processor

The OnePlus 13s is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device also features UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. With OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 skin, which is renowned for its adaptability and seamless interface, the device runs Android 15. The A18 CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine are features of Apple's iPhone 16e. The model to increase 5G connection and power efficiency includes the company's first in-house modem, the C1 chip.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Battery

The 4,005mAh battery of the iPhone 16e is capable of both USB-C and MagSafe wireless charging. Compared to earlier models, the device is said to have better battery performance. A bigger 5,850mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging via USB-C are features of the OnePlus 13s.