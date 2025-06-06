Image Credit : Getty

Whenever you think of buying an iPhone, the first thing that comes to mind is its price. We all know that iPhones generally start from Rs 50,000 and are a bit pricey. Here's some good news for those who have been putting off buying an iPhone because of the price! Now you can buy an Apple iPhone for less than Rs 36,000.

Recently, an e-commerce site has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 16 series smartphones and is also offering attractive promotional offers. Find out all the details about this offer here.