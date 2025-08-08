iOS 16 introduces a new feature in Phone app that allows users to schedule callback reminders for missed calls. This feature offers options for quick reminders or custom scheduling, integrating with Reminders app for added flexibility and reminders.

If you’re someone who often misses calls while you’re busy, and then completely forgets to call back later — you’re not alone. It's easy to be sidetracked by the daily turmoil of the job, travel, housework, and other commitments. Apple has included a pretty helpful new tool in iOS 26 that could assist with just that. The Phone app now allows you to schedule callback reminders for missed calls. Although it's a minor enhancement, it's really helpful. Particularly for those like me who want to remember to call back the important people while being inundated with dozens of unfamiliar numbers every day.

Here’s how it works

If you're on the iOS 26 beta or want to update to the final version when it becomes out, simply launch the Phone app, navigate to Recents, and swipe left on any missed call. You will now notice a blue Reminder symbol. Tap it, and you'll be offered three options: Remind Me in 1 hour, Remind Me Tonight, and Remind Me Tomorrow. There is also a Remind Me Later option, which allows you to choose a custom time and date. That is the one we found most beneficial because it provides greater control.

You can even program these reminders to repeat, just like alarms, which is a nice feature. This might thus serve as a backup reminder if you frequently fail to call someone you call on a regular basis. You may arrange these call reminders in your own lists or modify them at a later time if necessary. They are added to the Reminders app.

Still, it's a solid beginning. It's obvious that Apple is considering ways to make little things more useful and intelligent. The functionality is now available in the beta and will be made available to everyone else in September, when the stable version of iOS 26 and the iPhone 17 series go on sale.