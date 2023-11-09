Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke, hospitalised in Mexico City

    Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak (age 73 years) was hospitalized in Mexico City because of a possible stroke. The co-founder of the tech giant who is a scientist and tech entrepreneur was already planning to participate in a World Business Forum event which was scheduled in the Santa Fe.

    Apple co founder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke hospitalised in Mexico City
     Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported. The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Wozniak's speech was scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. local time at the conference.

    Wozniak informed his wife he was "feeling strange" after finishing his speech, according to U.S. media site TMZ, which published this information citing people with direct knowledge. It was said that she demanded that he visit the hospital.

    It is further reported that his team members will be flying down from the United States in a private jet to give him a visit. 

    Wozniak has been travelling for a while recently, and it is further unclear if the reason for the stroke is fatigue or something else. Steve Jobs used to call 'Woz' Stephen Gary Wozniak, and together they worked and made the brand the world's largest tech company.

    In the 1976, Wozniak founded the fledgling Apple Computer company along with his more famous business partner Steve Jobs, the acclaimed investor and longtime Apple CEO who died in 2011. They invented personal computing and went on to become the most valuable corporation in the world. They are well-known for the functionality and design of a variety of consumer goods, like as desktop and laptop computers, as well as the iPhone mobile phone.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
