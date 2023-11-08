Instagram will soon allow you to hide read status in DMs; Check details

Instagram will soon allow users to disable read receipts in direct messages. The feature will give users more control over privacy. Meta already allow WhatsApp users to turn off read receipts.

Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to choose whether or not they want to show read receipts in their direct messages. The new function would let users to view messages without the sender knowing that they have seen them, much like Meta does on its messaging app, WhatsApp.

Given that it would provide consumers more control over their privacy, the new feature is anticipated to be well received by a large number of Instagram users. "If you're someone who tends to leave people on read, your time has come. We're experimenting with the ability to disable read receipts on Instagram DMs," Zuckerberg announced.

"If you're someone who tends to leave people on read, your time has come. We're experimenting with the ability to disable read receipts on Instagram DMs," Zuckerberg announced.

Also Read | iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; will debut in India on December 12

Currently under testing, the new functionality that allows you to disable read receipts on Instagram direct messages is not available to all users just yet. Although specifics about its broader distribution are yet unknown, it should soon be available to a wider audience. Furthermore, it's unclear if Messenger will get this feature as well, because read receipts cannot presently be disabled on the platform.

Instagram is working on a number of other capabilities in addition to the recently added read receipt functionality. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said during a livestream that the social media site is developing a function that lets users add images and videos to posts made by their friends. An 'Add to post' button will appear in the bottom left corner of a post, enabling users to add their media to the post. However, the original user who posted first will retain ultimate control over the post.

Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out 'search message by date' feature; Here's why it is important

The ability to add photos or videos to other users' posts is currently being tested, and it's anticipated that this feature will be available to all users soon. However, any media added by you will require approval from the original poster before being included in their post.