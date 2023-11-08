Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Instagram will soon allow you to hide read status in DMs; Check details

    Instagram will soon allow users to disable read receipts in direct messages. The feature will give users more control over privacy. Meta already allow WhatsApp users to turn off read receipts.

    Instagram will soon allow you to hide read status in DMs Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to choose whether or not they want to show read receipts in their direct messages.  The new function would let users to view messages without the sender knowing that they have seen them, much like Meta does on its messaging app, WhatsApp.

    Given that it would provide consumers more control over their privacy, the new feature is anticipated to be well received by a large number of Instagram users. "If you're someone who tends to leave people on read, your time has come. We're experimenting with the ability to disable read receipts on Instagram DMs," Zuckerberg announced. 

    "If you're someone who tends to leave people on read, your time has come. We're experimenting with the ability to disable read receipts on Instagram DMs," Zuckerberg announced. 

    Also Read | iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; will debut in India on December 12

    Currently under testing, the new functionality that allows you to disable read receipts on Instagram direct messages is not available to all users just yet. Although specifics about its broader distribution are yet unknown, it should soon be available to a wider audience. Furthermore, it's unclear if Messenger will get this feature as well, because read receipts cannot presently be disabled on the platform.

    Instagram is working on a number of other capabilities in addition to the recently added read receipt functionality. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said during a livestream that the social media site is developing a function that lets users add images and videos to posts made by their friends. An 'Add to post' button will appear in the bottom left corner of a post, enabling users to add their media to the post. However, the original user who posted first will retain ultimate control over the post.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out 'search message by date' feature; Here's why it is important

    The ability to add photos or videos to other users' posts is currently being tested, and it's anticipated that this feature will be available to all users soon. However, any media added by you will require approval from the original poster before being included in their post.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 12 camera specifications revealed ahead of November9 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 camera specifications revealed ahead of November9 launch

    iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China will debut in India on December 12 gcw

    iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; will debut in India on December 12

    WhatsApp to roll out search message by date feature Here is why it is important gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out 'search message by date' feature; Here's why it is important

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls Reports gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls: Reports

    Samsung Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf Here is why you should try it gcw

    Samsung's Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf; Here's why you should try it

    Recent Stories

    Viral photo of Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubhman Gill sparks deepfake concerns vkp

    Viral photo of Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubhman Gill sparks deepfake concerns

    Anti corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra BJP MP claims AJR

    BREAKING: Anti-corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra, says BJP MP

    1493 hand grenades, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts & more: Israel exposes Hamas' chilling arsenal (WATCH) snt

    1,493 hand grenades, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts & more: Israel exposes Hamas' chilling arsenal (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: After Maxwell mayhem, can Afghanistan still qualify for semifinals? osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: After Maxwell mayhem, can Afghanistan still qualify for semifinals?

    OnePlus 12 camera specifications revealed ahead of November9 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 camera specifications revealed ahead of November9 launch

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon