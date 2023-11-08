Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp to roll out 'search message by date' feature; Here's why it is important

    According to the report, this feature can offer users several advantages as it simplifies the process to find specific messages from past conversations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    The well-known instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has begun introducing a new function that allows users to look for messages sent on a certain day inside their chats more quickly: message by date search.

    We learned that WhatsApp is now offering the option to search for messages on WhatsApp Web by selecting a date. "This improved search functionality will definitely simplify the process, whether they're looking for a specific conversation from a memorable event or need to retrieve important information from a past date," WABetaInfo stated.

    According to the snapshot WABetaInfo published, users can now rapidly launch a date picker panel to search for messages shared on a given day while looking for messages in a discussion. This new calendar button is available while searching for messages in a chat.

    Some users who have already enrolled in WhatsApp Web's official beta programme, which let them to test out beta features, could be the only ones with access to this functionality. According to the report, this feature can offer users several advantages as it simplifies the process to find specific messages from past conversations. 

    The ability to swiftly find messages from a specific date has now been made feasible with the introduction of the date-based search tool. This not only saves time but also lessens the annoyance of reading through extensive chat histories.

    "The feature is especially useful when users can't remember the exact wording in a text message or need to recall non-text messages like voice notes, which can be difficult to find because they don't have text transcriptions," the report stated.

    Some WhatsApp Web beta testers who previously participated in the official beta programme may now search messages by date. Over the next few days, this capability will be made accessible to additional users.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
