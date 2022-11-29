Apple rejected plans to launch iPhone-compatible pencil: Report

Apple intended to launch a new Apple Pencil this year, but pulled out of the project at the very last minute. The stylus would have cost approximately $49, putting it well below the current prices of the 1st-gen ($99/£109) and 2nd-gen ($129/£139) models, and would have added long-requested compatibility with iPhone screens.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September but the company might have had a few more products lined up at the event as per new reports. A new set of tweets from the user DuanRai implies that Apple had plans to release a less expensive Apple Pencil that may have also worked with iPhones. However, the discussion also makes note of Apple's decision not to release the device; in reality, the project was abandoned just before release.

The use of styluses by Apple dates back to Steve Jobs' leadership of the business. He even utters the words, "Stylus, Yuck!" in a quotation. But in 2022, Apple is more likely to choose items that may be commercially successful. The now-defunct Apple Pencil variation serves as an example of how Tim Cook appears to have different thoughts about the company's product destiny.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

The report, which is based on information from Weibo, also claims that the Apple Pencil, code-named Maker, would have cost $49 (about Rs. 4,100), making it an affordable alternative for both iPad and iPhone owners. It would have been interesting to find out the reasoning behind the company's decision to abandon the project.

However, the fact that Apple delayed the introduction shows that either the device didn't satisfy its standards for quality or it would have been challenging to charge the rumoured price.

The second-generation Apple Pencil, which costs about Rs 10,000, has been released in the market since the original model did in 2015. With the second-generation Pencil, Apple added the hover capability for improved precision while writing, drawing, and other tasks.

Also Read | Setback for Apple! Brazil seizes iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger