user
user icon

Robinhood Gets A Price Target Cut At Citi Over Market Uncertainty: Retail Spirits Remain High

As part of its first-quarter earnings preview for brokers and asset managers, Citi’s analysis considered the ongoing uncertainty in the markets.

Robinhood Gets A Price Target Cut At Citi Over Market Uncertainty: Retail Spirits Remain High
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) plunged nearly 11% in Wednesday’s after-hours trading session. Now, amid growing market uncertainty, analysts at Citi cut their price target for the equity and cryptocurrency trading platform.

According to The Fly, Citi lowered its price target for Robinhood to $50 from $60, implying a 17% upside from Wednesday’s closing price. It maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

As part of its first-quarter earnings preview for brokers and asset managers, Citi’s analysis considered the ongoing uncertainty in the markets.

The brokerage noted that the market’s risk-on mode and enthusiasm have “tempered” recently. The growing economic uncertainty amid President Donald Trump’s tariff wars has resulted in heightened volatility across the market, it said in a recent research note.

Going forward, Citi expects the volatility to continue, and as a result, the markets could “gyrate,” pushing away some investors.

Robinhood expanded its portfolio in March to include artificial intelligence-powered (AI) financial advice, banking account, and asset management services, named Cortex, Banking, and Strategies, respectively.

Despite Citi’s cautious outlook, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Robinhood remained in the ‘bullish’ territory.

HOOD retail sentiment.jpg HOOD sentiment and message volume April 3, 2025, as of 1 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, not everyone is as optimistic – one user said they are “not looking forward” to the next few days after the Trump administration’s “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement.

Koyfin data shows the average price target for Robinhood is $65.50, implying a 53% upside from current levels.

Of the 21 brokerage calls, 14 recommend ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while seven have a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.

Robinhood’s stock has gained 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VivoPower Announces 50% Hike In Enterprise Value From Energi As Takeover Talks Steam Ahead: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

VivoPower Announces 50% Hike In Enterprise Value From Energi As Takeover Talks Steam Ahead: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

RH Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, Tariff Concerns: Retail Sees Further Woes

RH Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, Tariff Concerns: Retail Sees Further Woes

Lucid's $1B Capital Raise Plan Rattles Stock, But Retail Bulls Dismiss The Panic

Lucid's $1B Capital Raise Plan Rattles Stock, But Retail Bulls Dismiss The Panic

Citron Research Says Market Is ‘Missing’ This Tesla-Linked Small Cap Growth Play: Retail Traders Rush In

Citron Research Says Market Is ‘Missing’ This Tesla-Linked Small Cap Growth Play: Retail Traders Rush In

ASML Stock Declines On Mizuho Downgrade Over Risk To 2026 Sales Outlook: Retail's Divided

ASML Stock Declines On Mizuho Downgrade Over Risk To 2026 Sales Outlook: Retail's Divided

Recent Stories

Qatar Gold Rate on April 3 2025: 22k 8 gm gold price DROPS; Check new rates anr

Qatar Gold Rate on April 3: 22k 8 gm gold price DROPS; Check new rates

VivoPower Announces 50% Hike In Enterprise Value From Energi As Takeover Talks Steam Ahead: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

VivoPower Announces 50% Hike In Enterprise Value From Energi As Takeover Talks Steam Ahead: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

RH Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, Tariff Concerns: Retail Sees Further Woes

RH Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, Tariff Concerns: Retail Sees Further Woes

Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH) shk

Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH)

Lucid's $1B Capital Raise Plan Rattles Stock, But Retail Bulls Dismiss The Panic

Lucid's $1B Capital Raise Plan Rattles Stock, But Retail Bulls Dismiss The Panic

Recent Videos

Operation Brahma: Indian Army Sets Up Field Hospital in Mandalay | Myanmar Earthquake

Operation Brahma: Indian Army Sets Up Field Hospital in Mandalay | Myanmar Earthquake

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill is Pro-Poor Muslims: Chirag Paswan as Waqf Bill Passes in LS after Long Debate

Waqf Amendment Bill is Pro-Poor Muslims: Chirag Paswan as Waqf Bill Passes in LS after Long Debate

Video Icon
'Congress’ Mistakes Corrected': Union Minister Giriraj Singh after Waqf Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

'Congress’ Mistakes Corrected': Union Minister Giriraj Singh after Waqf Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

Video Icon
Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Video Icon
Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Video Icon