    Google Pixel 7 price drop alert! Grab it for less than Rs 34,000 on Flipkart

    The Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 in India, however you can get the Pixel 7 for just Rs 33,999 with bank offers and discounts. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.Know how to avail this amazing offer.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Google Pixel 7 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 7 was introduced in India a few months ago and is the company's first flagship phone there since the Google Pixel 3.  Flipkart, who has been the brand's online partner for the past few years, is the exclusive retailer of the smartphone in India. The Google Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999 in India, but with bank deals and discounts, you can get it for just Rs 33,999.

    The Google Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999 on Flipkart, but the online retailer is giving you up to Rs 20,500 off in return for your previous smartphone, including a special discount of Rs 3,000. So, for Rs 39,499, you can purchase a brand-new Google Pixel 7.

    In addition, customers will receive an immediate discount of up to Rs 2,000 on transactions made using their Kotak Bank or Citi Bank credit or debit cards and an additional Rs 5,500 off HDFC Bank transactions. As a result, the Google Pixel 7 is now only Rs 33,999.

    Along with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 was introduced in India in October. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A Tensor G2 chipset powers it. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are included with the SoC. Android 13 is preinstalled on the Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 7 has two rear cameras, one with a 50MP main sensor and the other with a 12MP super wide lens. The gadget has a 10.8MP selfie camera up front.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
