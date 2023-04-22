Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip, latest M3 chipset release may take time: Report

    Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple’s next-generation M3 chip might enter mass production in the second half of this year; ergo, the 15-inch MacBook Air could be offered with the M2 chip.
     

    Apple 15 inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip latest M3 chipset release may take time Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    In a major development, analyst Mark Gurman claimed that Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is nearing launch, and could be shipped with a chip that’s “on par” with the current M2 chip. As a result, the 15-inch MacBook Air could be offered with the same M2 chip—that is also offered with the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

    Earlier this month, analyst Mark Gurman claimed that the 15-inch MacBook Air could be offered with the same M2 chip—that is also offered with the 13.6-inch MacBook Air—which launched at WWDC 2022.

    Because of the likely launch timeframe, and because the M3 processor may not be ready for release soon—with the MacBook Air 15-inch—Apple may sell the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip, which is already nearly a year old. However, like with the 13.6-inch model, Apple may provide "two alternatives," which will most likely "be M2 with various cores (similar to the M2 13" MacBook Air)."

    Also Read | Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King, LeBron James' blue ticks?

    Kuo also indicated that "mass production of M3 chip is anticipated to begin in 2H23, slightly ahead of M3 Pro and M3 Max," and that the next 15-inch MacBook model might maintain the MacBook Air moniker.

    Apple's M3 chipset would be the company's third major ARM-based chipset, and it would also signal a change to a 3nm technology, as opposed to the 5nm process that the current M2 SoC is available in.

    In theory, this might mean huge benefits in terms of performance and other real-world enhancements, but as Ming-Chi Kuo points out, the chipset could still be many months away.

    Also Read | From Pope to Virat Kohli to Mamata Banerjee... Twitter pulls plug on legacy blue ticks; sparks meme fest

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King LeBron James blue ticks here is what we know gcw

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King, LeBron James' blue ticks?

    Locked Shields 2023: Over 3000 experts from 38 countries push boundaries of cyber defence

    Locked Shields 2023: Over 3,000 experts from 38 countries push boundaries of cyber defence

    From Pope to Virat Kohli to Mamata Banerjee Twitter pulls plug on legacy blue ticks; sparks meme fest

    From Pope to Virat Kohli to Mamata Banerjee... Twitter pulls plug on legacy blue ticks; sparks meme fest

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details AJR

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details

    OnePlus Pad price in India leaked on Flipkart Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus Pad price in India leaked on Flipkart? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Harbhajan Singh shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 ICC World Cup revelation-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Harbhajan shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 World Cup revelation

    Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 50 lakh worth from Bengaluru airport 2 arrested gcw

    Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 50 lakh worth from Bengaluru airport, 2 arrested

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's Blue Tick: I don't need Elon Musk's verification ADC

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's BlueTick: I don’t need Elon Musk’s verification

    football premier league arsenal vs southampton manchester city erling haaland tweet after final whistle sparks meme fest snt

    EPL title race: Man City star Haaland's 'mood' tweet 10 mins after another Arsenal draw sparks meme fest

    Karnataka Election 2023 AAP candidate Shankar Dasar has two wives who are twins reveals EC affidavit gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: AAP candidate Shankar Dasar has two wives who are twins, reveals EC affidavit

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon