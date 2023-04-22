Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip, latest M3 chipset release may take time: Report

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple’s next-generation M3 chip might enter mass production in the second half of this year; ergo, the 15-inch MacBook Air could be offered with the M2 chip.

In a major development, analyst Mark Gurman claimed that Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is nearing launch, and could be shipped with a chip that’s “on par” with the current M2 chip. As a result, the 15-inch MacBook Air could be offered with the same M2 chip—that is also offered with the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

Earlier this month, analyst Mark Gurman claimed that the 15-inch MacBook Air could be offered with the same M2 chip—that is also offered with the 13.6-inch MacBook Air—which launched at WWDC 2022.

Because of the likely launch timeframe, and because the M3 processor may not be ready for release soon—with the MacBook Air 15-inch—Apple may sell the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip, which is already nearly a year old. However, like with the 13.6-inch model, Apple may provide "two alternatives," which will most likely "be M2 with various cores (similar to the M2 13" MacBook Air)."

Kuo also indicated that "mass production of M3 chip is anticipated to begin in 2H23, slightly ahead of M3 Pro and M3 Max," and that the next 15-inch MacBook model might maintain the MacBook Air moniker.

Apple's M3 chipset would be the company's third major ARM-based chipset, and it would also signal a change to a 3nm technology, as opposed to the 5nm process that the current M2 SoC is available in.

In theory, this might mean huge benefits in terms of performance and other real-world enhancements, but as Ming-Chi Kuo points out, the chipset could still be many months away.

