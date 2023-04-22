Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King, LeBron James' blue ticks?

    Elon Musk has personal favourites who he wants to offer blue ticks for free and American authors Stephan King and LeBron James are some of them. Twitter has removed blue ticks from all the legacy accounts. Stephan King and LeBron James had previously said that they would take not pay for blue ticks.
     

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King LeBron James blue ticks here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Twitter has removed blue ticks from notable figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Bill Gates, and others. Elon Musk, on the other hand, has particular preferences to whom he wants to give out blue ticks, like American writers Stephen King and LeBron James. On Twitter, James had stated that he would not pay for the blue tick. Musk, on the other hand, stated that he is directly paying for a select individuals.

    Twitter has lately begun removing blue verification badges from users who do not pay to Twitter Blue, its subscription service. It appears, however, that not all users are treated similarly. Celebrities such as LeBron James and Stephan King appear to be excluded from the new rules.

    Also Read | From Pope to Virat Kohli to Mamata Banerjee... Twitter pulls plug on legacy blue ticks; sparks meme fest

    Stephen King tweeted that he did not subscribe to Twitter blue, despite having a blue tick on the platform. "My Twitter account indicates that I have subscribed to Twitter Blue. No, I haven't.According to my Twitter account, I provided a phone number. "No, I haven't." Musk responded with, "You are welcome namaste."

    According to The Verge, despite his public unwillingness to pay for verification, a Twitter staffer offered James a free subscription to Twitter Blue.

    Also Read | SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details

    James' communications advisor, Adam Mendelsohn, acknowledged that he has not paid for verification. Elon Musk, who appears to be engaged in this subject, has indicated that he is personally paying for a select memberships, including Stephen King and William Shatner's.

    LeBron James has been vocal about not paying for Twitter verification, famously claiming that he would not pay the $5 cost. 

    Twitter has removed "legacy" blue ticks from verified accounts. Only accounts that have the Twitter Blue subscription or those who are affiliated with the company, now retain the blue ticks. To subscribe to Twitter Blue, Twitter mandates that the applying account must be active in the past 30 days. Besides, the account also must not show signs of being misleading or deceptive. 

    Also Read | 'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Locked Shields 2023: Over 3000 experts from 38 countries push boundaries of cyber defence

    Locked Shields 2023: Over 3,000 experts from 38 countries push boundaries of cyber defence

    From Pope to Virat Kohli to Mamata Banerjee Twitter pulls plug on legacy blue ticks; sparks meme fest

    From Pope to Virat Kohli to Mamata Banerjee... Twitter pulls plug on legacy blue ticks; sparks meme fest

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details AJR

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details

    OnePlus Pad price in India leaked on Flipkart Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus Pad price in India leaked on Flipkart? Here's what we know

    What an incredible reception Delhi thank you CEO Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch gcw

    'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Recent Stories

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead ADC

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead

    IPL 2023: CSK Chennai Super Kings suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya ADC

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya

    IMD predicts rainfall in few states for next 3 days amid heatwave Check details gcw

    IMD predicts rainfall in few states for next 3 days amid heatwave; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon