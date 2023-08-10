Amazon recently revealed what Indians ask Alexa the most. The list includes queries related to weather, Bollywood, songs, and most importantly, asking the voice assistant its personal preferences.

Amazon is celebrating four years since the launch of Hindi and the multilingual mode of Alexa in India. Since its introduction, the function has been adopted by millions of users nationwide, enabling them to converse with Alexa in Hindi, English, or Hinglish without having to repeatedly change their language preferences, according to the business.

Amazon claims that approximately one in two Indian customers are now interacting with Alexa on their Echo smart speakers in the multilingual Indian-English/Hindi mode. According to reports, this preference option has increased by 21% in the last year.

Indians use the cloud-based speech assistant Alexa for a range of purposes, including playing music, paying bills, learning about cooking, getting the latest news, and even managing smart household appliances. Alexa, however, is described by Amazon as being more than just a household appliance. Indian people want to interact with the voice assistant and inquire about its preferences in addition to practical questions.

Amazon recently released a study that includes a list of the top commands that Indian customers have sent to Alexa. According to the research, consumers in India frequently ask about Alexa's preferences, likes, and dislikes.

Some of the frequently asked queries include: "Alexa, kaisi ho?" (Alexa, how are you?), "Alexa, kya tumhe garmi lagti hai?" (Alexa, do you feel hot?), "Alexa, filmy dialogue sunao" (Alexa, recite a movie dialogue), "Alexa, tumhara favourite cricketer kaun hai?" (Alexa, who is your favorite cricketer?) and "Alexa, tell me a Bollywood joke," and "Alexa, kya bolti tu?" (Alexa, what do you say?).

Indian consumers ask Alexa questions like "Alexa, Bollywood ke latest songs sunao," "Alexa, Delhi ka weather kaisa hai," "Alexa, solar system ke baare mein batao," and "Alexa, makar rashi ka horoscope batao" in addition to what Alexa enjoys.

Amazon also indicates that Alexa can comprehend requests to play a certain song in over 50 different ways; for example, the voice assistant will understand and play the music whether the request is given as "Alexa, Tum Kya Mile bajao" or "Alexa, play Tum Kya Mile". These song requests particularly rise around holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali, which boosts Alexa's popularity.

Smart home controls and productivity-related queries including “Alexa, bedroom lights ON karo", “Alexa, electricity ka bill bharo” and “Alexa, alarm lagao” are also on the rise this year.

