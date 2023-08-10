Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo announces Independence Day 2023 sale; MASSIVE discounts on Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Pad Air & more

    Oppo announces Independence Day sale with discounts on smartphones and special offers for Oppo members. Oppo’s Independence Day sale will continue till August 31 for Oppo members - both new and existing.

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Smartphone brand Oppo has announced a sale to celebrate Independence Day and to mark a year of Oppo Member’s Day. The Oppo Independence Day discount is still going on for both new and current users through August 31. Through the Oppo e-store and physical retail locations nationwide, discounts are available on the Oppo Reno10 Pro+, Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno10 5G, Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo A17, Oppo A58, Oppo A78, Oppo A78 5G, and Oppo Pad Air. 

    Customers may take advantage of up to 10% cashback and free EMI for up to 9 months from reputable banks like SBI, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and others, the firm revealed. Customers may also take advantage of tempting EMI offers on a limited number of items from renowned lenders including TVS Credit, Mahindra Finance, Home Credit, and HDB Financial Services.

    Through regular retail shops, there is also an exchange and loyalty bonus up to Rs 4,000. Customers may also take advantage of Zero Down Payment plans from top lenders when buying the Oppo A17(4GB+64GB), Oppo A58, Oppo F23, Oppo Reno10 Pro+, Oppo Reno10 Pro, and Oppo Reno10.

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo MH319 earphones, and Oppo Enco Buds are among the thrilling items up for grabs in the company's Oppo Raffle, which has also been revealed by Oppo.

    Oppo Pad Air is offered during the sale at a reduced price of Rs 14,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. Additionally, from August 8 to August 31, purchasers may earn 8.8 times as many reward points on each transaction. According to the firm, these points may be used for savings on future purchases from the Oppo E-store. Additionally, customers may test out Google One and YouTube Premium for free using the MyOppo app for up to three months.

