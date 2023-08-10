iPhone 15 series: Apple launch event to follow pre-recorded format?

Ahead of the official announcement, a new report has claimed that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 event on September 12 will follow the same format as last year’s event. In 2023, after the pandemic, some might have expected Apple to host a live stage event for its new flagship ‌iPhone‌ launch.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the most recent Watch Series 9 and an updated Apple Watch Ultra, will all be released by Apple next month. A fresh report asserts that Apple's next iPhone 15 event on September 12 would have the same structure as the event from the previous year.

It comprises an in-person component at Apple Park, a pre-recorded video presentation, and hands-on experience with the new devices for the invited journalists, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Some people might have anticipated Apple to have a live stage celebration for the release of its new flagship iPhone in 2023, following the pandemic. However, the format seen at WWDC in June indicates that Apple prefers their current event style moving forward.

According to reports, if the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are unveiled on September 12 and Apple sticks to its usual debut timing, pre-orders will take place on Friday, September 15, and a launch will follow on Friday, September 22. The cost of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models this year may be more than that of the existing variants.

The Dynamic Island feature may finally be included to the iPhone 15 and Plus screens this year, while the Pro models get a reduced bezel and new display technology. With a 48MP primary camera on the iPhone 15 and a potential improved sensor for the Pros this year, the cameras might potentially see significant advancements.

Apple's Bionic A16 processor, first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, is anticipated to be included in the future iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The new approach is to provide the most recent chipset in Pro versions while providing an older chipset in regular ones.

The next iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to support Wi-Fi 6E, according to a new report, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely continue to support Wi-Fi 6 as is.



