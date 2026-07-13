President Macron announced a minute of silence before the France-Spain FIFA World Cup semi-final to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Nice terror attack, which killed 86 people. FIFA approved France's request for the tribute.

Marking a decade since the 2016 Nice terror attack, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the France-Spain FIFA World Cup match will begin with a minute of silence in memory of the victims. He expressed gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for backing France's request.

On July 14, 2016, a truck rammed into a large crowd that was celebrating Bastille Day in Nice. At least 86 people, including children, were killed, and over 430 people were injured. The driver was shot dead by police. France and Spain will lock horns on July 14 (local time) in the first semi-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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A Tribute of Remembrance

"Before the France-Spain match, a minute of silence will be observed in homage to the victims of the Nice attack, ten years after July 14, 2016. Thank you to the President of FIFA for responding to the request of France and all mobilized French people. We will never forget," Macron wrote in an X post. https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/2076667989437321392?s=20

"A minute of silence in memory of the victims of the July 14, 2016, attack in Nice will be observed during the France- Spain World Cup semi-final tomorrow evening," French Football Federation wrote in an X post. https://x.com/FFF/status/2076694562613928061?s=20

World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final line-up has been confirmed, with England and Argentina overcoming tough quarter-final tests to join France and Spain in the last four of the tournament. France have enjoyed the most convincing and controlled knockout-stage campaign among the four remaining teams.

France's Path to the Last Four

After finishing top of Group I, they opened the knockout rounds with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. They then edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a closely contested Round of 16 before producing another disciplined display to defeat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and secure their place in the last four.

France have scored six goals in the knockout stages without conceding a single one, underlining their defensive discipline and control under pressure. Even in tightly contested encounters, their structure has remained solid, while France captain Kylian Mbappe has continued to provide the cutting edge in attack when it matters most. (ANI)