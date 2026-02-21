Cricketer Yash Dhull details his strong comeback after heart surgery, highlighting his performance in the Ranji Trophy. The U-19 World Cup-winning captain shares his renewed perspective on life and cricket, despite not being picked for the IPL.

A New Perspective After Surgery

For young batter Yash Dhull, the past year has been a defining chapter of resilience, perspective, and renewed passion for the game. After undergoing heart surgery, Dhull has not only returned to competitive cricket but has done so with performances that underline both character and composure. His return to the Ranji Trophy proved highly impactful, finishing as Delhi's second-highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 season with 444 runs from ten innings at an impressive average of 49.33. He also carried this strong form into the recently concluded domestic season.

Speaking about his surgery, Dhull told ANI, "I didn't have a second option. So, I immediately decided to have the surgery, because health comes first, and everything else comes second. So, I didn't think much about it. Within two days, I had the surgery, and it was the right time. After surgery, I was on bed rest for a month, but I started preparing for the Ranji Trophy."

"It was a bit of a setback, because things change suddenly. I mean, you never thought this could happen. But these things also teach a lot about life: you can prepare and understand yourself more," he added.

Focus on Performance and Future

Earlier in 2025, Dhull marked a strong comeback in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), where he emerged as one of the standout performers for Central Delhi Kings. He also carried his form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite these performances, Dhull was not picked by any franchise for the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

"Look, everyone has a stage in their life. Look, all these things come automatically when you're working hard and doing everything well and performing well, and the opportunities you get, and for me, that's simply it," said the Under-19 World Cup-winning captain.

"Ever since the surgery, I've been enjoying my cricket and not thinking so much about what's happening in life. I'm playing, and what's more important than that? I just think that what I'm playing is an opportunity for me. I'll perform in it, and the rest is fate. Whatever God has written, it will happen," he added.

More importantly, Dhull says the surgery reshaped his mindset, and the young batter remains committed to making the most of every opportunity as he looks forward to playing in the upcoming DY Patil T20 Tournament. (ANI)