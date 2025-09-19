WWE’s Wrestlepalooza card could face a major shake-up after a champion’s injury leaves her status uncertain.

A major Wrestlepalooza match may be scrapped after WWE confirmed that Tiffany Stratton is dealing with an injury. The Women’s Champion was originally advertised to defend her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, but her availability is now in doubt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The situation developed after Stratton’s SmackDown fight with Cargill last week. During the contest, she attempted a moonsault to the outside but landed awkwardly, sparking speculation about her condition. Shortly after, she was attacked by Nia Jax in a segment that appeared to write her off television. WWE later announced that Tiffany Stratton was not cleared to compete on NXT, further fueling concerns about her Wrestlepalooza status.

According to WrestleVotes, the triple threat match was indeed planned for the premium live event. Promotional graphics have already been released, including placement on the official Wrestlepalooza shirt in Indianapolis. However, it is stressed that the bout’s inclusion depends entirely on Stratton’s health. With her missing NXT Homecoming and still listed as “TBD,” the company is waiting for medical updates before making a final decision. Fans are expected to receive clarification on SmackDown.

“The plan is to feature the match on the card, hence its placement,” a report explained. “However, it depends on Stratton’s status, she missed NXT Homecoming and remains TBD as of yesterday.”

Tiffany Stratton’s Breakout Year as Champion

Stratton has been one of WWE’s standout performers in 2025. After cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the Women’s Championship, she has defended the title against some of the biggest names in the division. Her challengers have included Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and even Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Her reign has established her as a central figure in the women’s division, but the injury now casts doubt on her immediate future. If she is unable to compete at Wrestlepalooza, WWE may be forced to cancel the advertised match or even consider stripping her of the championship. For now, her status remains undecided, with the next update expected on SmackDown.