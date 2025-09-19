Image Credit : Getty

Ronda Rousey’s arrival in WWE reshaped the women’s division, instantly placing her in headline rivalries. She was a central figure at the first-ever Evolution event in 2018, a landmark moment for women’s wrestling. Yet when talk of a second installment surfaced, Rousey revealed she was never contacted.

Speaking with Raj Prashad of Yahoo’s Uncrowned, the former champion admitted she didn’t hear from anyone in the company. For someone who once carried the spotlight, being excluded from such a historic follow-up strongly suggested WWE was distancing itself from her legacy.