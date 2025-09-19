3 Former Stars the WWE Has Quietly Overlooked in Recent Years
WWE has celebrated many of its past names, but some notable stars were left out. Here’s a look at three wrestlers the company seems to have brushed aside.
Ronda Rousey’s Absence from Evolution’s Return
Ronda Rousey’s arrival in WWE reshaped the women’s division, instantly placing her in headline rivalries. She was a central figure at the first-ever Evolution event in 2018, a landmark moment for women’s wrestling. Yet when talk of a second installment surfaced, Rousey revealed she was never contacted.
Speaking with Raj Prashad of Yahoo’s Uncrowned, the former champion admitted she didn’t hear from anyone in the company. For someone who once carried the spotlight, being excluded from such a historic follow-up strongly suggested WWE was distancing itself from her legacy.
Mandy Rose Left Out of NXT Homecoming
Mandy Rose built a strong following during her WWE tenure, highlighted by her reign as NXT Women’s Champion. Despite her popularity, she was released in 2022 under controversial circumstances. When WWE staged its NXT Homecoming celebration, many alumni were invited back, but Rose’s name was missing.
The former leader of Toxic Attraction even posted a video reacting to the snub. Her absence from the event was a clear sign that the company preferred not to acknowledge her contributions after her exit.
Baron Corbin Feels Forgotten by NXT
Baron Corbin, once known as the Lone Wolf, played a major role in NXT’s early years. He was part of the first live Brooklyn show in front of 16,000 fans and became a fixture of the brand. Yet when NXT Homecoming rolled around, Corbin was not mentioned.
In an interview with Jonathan Coachman on Off the Ropes, he admitted the omission stung, saying he was “a little butthurt” after being overlooked. For someone who helped establish the brand, the lack of recognition felt like WWE was erasing his presence from its history.