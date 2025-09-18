A towering 17-year-old has stunned The Great Khali, leaving the WWE legend looking up for the first time.

In a rare sight, The Great Khali, famed for his towering 7 feet 2 inches, found himself looking up at someone even taller. The moment came when he met 17-year-old Karan Singh, who stands at an astonishing 8 feet 2 inches, making him a full foot taller than the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The meeting, captured in an Instagram reel, showed Khali walking alongside the teenager, speaking with him, and visibly impressed by his stature. Known to some as the “Greater Khali,” Singh has expressed his ambition to join WWE in the future. Khali, equally enthusiastic, stated his desire to personally help train the youngster for a career in the ring.

The video, which quickly drew attention online, highlighted the striking visual of Singh towering over Khali, a man who once stood taller than even The Big Show. Khali admitted it was the first time in his life he had been forced to look up at someone. Singh has previously shared photos with Khali inside a wrestling ring, further fueling speculation about his future in the sport.

“He is very tall kid. I want to make him WWE superstar. I want really help him,” Khali said, reinforcing his commitment to mentoring the teen.

Khali’s own WWE career was marked by dominance, with victories over top names such as The Undertaker, Batista, and Triple H. Since stepping away from active competition, he has focused on running his wrestling school, shaping the next generation of talent.

Whether Singh will follow in Khali’s footsteps remains to be seen, but his extraordinary size and early interest in wrestling make him a unique prospect. With the right training and guidance, he could become a formidable presence in WWE’s future.