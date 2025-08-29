WWE has made a surprising decision during the European tour, leaving several stars absent from television.

Several WWE stars will not be appearing on television in the coming days after the company made a key decision during its ongoing European tour. According to a report from Fightful Select, only selected performers were chosen to travel, with many others excluded from the trip.

Those who were not flown out will be missing live appearances, though some will still feature on programming through previously recorded videos and tapes. The report did not specify which names were left behind, meaning the upcoming shows will reveal which stars WWE opted out of the spotlight during the tour.

The move has drawn attention as the European tour continues to build anticipation ahead of the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris premium live event. The company has long treated its international schedule as a major attraction, with these tours taking place semi-regularly and often tying directly into storyline momentum for global audiences.

The decision to restrict certain stars from appearing ensures only a select roster is showcased, keeping the focus on those involved in key programs. However, it also raises speculation over whether any major names will be absent from television entirely until the tour concludes.

WWE Clash in Paris marks end of Peacock era before ESPN switch

Clash in Paris holds added significance beyond its match card. The event will be the final WWE premium live event airing on Peacock before the company officially transitions to ESPN broadcasts next month. WWE Wrestlepalooza will serve as the first ESPN-exclusive show under the new partnership.

Triple H, overseeing creative, now carries the responsibility of delivering a strong farewell presentation. The card includes headline matches such as John Cena facing Logan Paul and a four-way clash for the World Heavyweight Championship. These bouts are designed to set the tone before the broadcast shift and maintain momentum as WWE steps into a new distribution era.

With speculation continuing around whether major names like Brock Lesnar are included on the European schedule, fans will find answers as the tour progresses.