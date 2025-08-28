Paris Saint-Germain and WWE announce a long-term partnership, blending football and sports entertainment. The collaboration kicks off with WWE's Clash in Paris, promising exclusive content, merchandise, and unique fan experiences.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is stepping beyond the football field with a bold new collaboration, announcing a long-term strategic partnership with WWE, the iconic sports entertainment brand under TKO Holdings.

This alliance brings together two global giants from sport and entertainment, aiming to deliver exclusive content, co-branded merchandise, community programs, and one-of-a-kind experiences that will pair PSG players alongside WWE Superstars. The bigger vision is clear: expand audiences and attract new fans by blending the worlds of football and wrestling entertainment.

Partnership kicks off with "Clash in Paris"

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. The deal officially launches alongside WWE’s first-ever Premium Live Event in France, Clash in Paris, set for Sunday, August 31, at La Défense Arena. For both brands, the event is the ultimate stage to showcase their new venture.

Proven chemistry between PSG and WWE

This isn’t PSG’s first crossover with WWE. In March, the club tested the waters with the release of the ‘WWE x PSG Legacy’ championship belt, designed in PSG colors. The limited-edition product was sold globally and quickly became a hit with fans, demonstrating the appetite for collaborations between the two universes.

By teaming up with WWE, PSG reinforces its strategy of building influence beyond football, positioning itself alongside one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment brands.