The World Heavyweight Championship battle featuring Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso carries immense hype. A dull or predictable finish would be the wrong move. Fans have grown weary of routine interferences and recycled endings.

If The Vision once again plays a role in saving Rollins, it risks turning the spectacle into another forgettable night instead of a defining Paris moment. This match needs a clean, powerful conclusion.