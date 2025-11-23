Badminton icons Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade inaugurated The Legends' Vision - Legacy Tour in New Delhi, inspiring young players in a masterclass. The event also saw the launch of 'A Racquet's Second Life' to provide equipment to children.

Delhi witnessed a landmark moment for Indian badminton today as Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade took centre court at Sirifort DDA Squash and Badminton Complex, igniting the opening day of The Legends' Vision - Legacy Tour India. A spirited convergence of legacy, youth, and purpose showed a reminder of how powerful the sport becomes when its greatest champions stand shoulder to shoulder with its youngest dreamers, according to a release from LV Legacy Tour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Returning to India after eight years, The Legends' Vision opened its chapter in New Delhi with an atmosphere charged with anticipation. Stands filled early, juniors came dressed in their club jerseys, and families gathered for what felt as much like a celebration as a masterclass. When Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade stepped onto the court, the cheers made it clear that this was a moment the city had been waiting for.

Legends Vision Ambassadors Parupalli Kashyap, Anand Pawar, Aparna Popat and Sayali Gokhale also took the court along with the legends and the kids in the fun-filled sessions where the legends teamed with the ambassadors and young players in a variety of matches.

Launch of 'A Racquet's Second Life'

A central moment of the afternoon was the India launch of A Racquet's Second Life. As the donation box, set up by Yonex and filled with pre-loved racquets from fans and young players, the initiative's meaning became tangible -- the idea that something as simple as a racquet can travel further, last longer, and carry the dream of a child who may be taking their first shot at badminton.

A Masterclass for Young Dreamers

The on-court sessions were the heartbeat of the day. Juniors had the rare chance to rally with Saina and Peter, and the legends slowed down rallies, shared tips, corrected grips, and, at times, simply let the kids soak in the experience. It was a masterclass woven with smiles, applause, and small breakthroughs -- the kind that young athletes remember for a lifetime.

Saina Nehwal on Giving Back to India

Saina Nehwal said, "It feels incredibly special to bring A Racquet's Second Life home to India. This country gave me my start - the coaches, the fans, the support system that helped me become who I am. So, to now be in a position to give something back feels deeply meaningful. What I love about this initiative is that it's not only about professionals or big academies, it's about everyone. Every fan, every player, can take part by simply donating a racquet. That one small action can open the door for a young player who might otherwise never get the chance to play. My message to the fans is simple: your racquet can change a life. Be part of that story," as quoted from a release by LV Legacy Tour.

Peter Gade on Turning Vision into Action

Peter Gade shared, "From the beginning, The Legends' Vision has been about inspiring the world to see badminton differently - to think bigger than tournaments and trophies. Over the past ten years we've seen awareness grow everywhere, but awareness only truly matters when it leads to action. That's why this step, here in India, is so important. A Racquet's Second Life turns a global mission into something very real - equipment in the hands of kids, communities getting access, lives changing. And to see Saina leading that in her home country makes it even more powerful. It's the perfect example of what we hoped The Legends' Vision would become - players driving change within their own communities."

As the session drew to a close, juniors gathered around the two legends for a final rally and to capture moments that will be etched in their minds forever, which is a fitting visual of what the day was about, which is a legacy passing directly into the hands of the next generation.

The opening day demonstrated why The Legends' Vision holds such cultural weight in global badminton. It is built on a simple but powerful truth: when youth meet legacy, something shifts. Confidence grows. Access widens. Belief deepens. And today, Delhi saw exactly that: one racquet, one rally, and one child at a time.

The Tour Continues

On November 24, the tour moves across Delhi NCR as Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade visit select Yonex Sunrise stores to meet fans, encourage live donations, and bring A Racquet's Second Life directly into local communities. (ANI)