Paul Pogba made his long-awaited return to competitive football on Saturday, marking his debut for AS Monaco after more than two years out due to a doping ban. The 32-year-old midfielder joined Monaco on a free transfer in June and had not played a competitive match since September 2023.

Pogba’s four-year suspension, handed down in February 2024 after testing positive for the banned substance DHEA, was reduced to 18 months following an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. After overcoming a recent ankle injury, he was introduced in the 85th minute of Monaco’s 4-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes at Roazhon Park, where he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Relieved to play football”

Expressing his emotions after the game, Pogba said he was relieved to be back playing the sport he loves and grateful for the warm reception.

"Seeing the crowd rise and applaud, I never imagined that would happen," Pogba said, adding, "I’m relieved to be playing football again, the thing I love most in the world."

He acknowledged that while the debut was a significant milestone, he still has work to do to regain full fitness and perform at his best. Pogba also highlighted the importance of his form at Monaco for his chances of returning to the French national team.

Looking ahead, Monaco is preparing for their Champions League match against Pafos on Wednesday, followed by a home league game against Paris Saint-Germain. Pogba’s re-emergence promises to add experience and skill to the Monaco squad as he aims to rebuild his career after a turbulent period marked by injury, suspension, and time away from the game.