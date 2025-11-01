Shah Rukh Khan praised John Cena during #AskSRK, sparking a heartfelt response from the WWE legend that touched fans.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and WWE legend John Cena recently shared a heartfelt exchange on social media that has captured global attention. The interaction began during Khan’s pre‑60th birthday #AskSRK session, when a fan asked him about Cena. Shah Rukh Khan described the wrestling icon as “very humble and kind” and went further by calling him a “rock star.”

John Cena quickly responded on X, formerly Twitter, with a message of gratitude. He wrote that he would “never forget” Shah Rukh’s kindness and their earlier conversation, thanking the actor for being a constant source of inspiration to him and to fans worldwide.

The connection between the two stars goes beyond social media. John Cena revealed in an interview with ANI that Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talk had a profound impact on his life. He explained that the talk reached him at a pivotal moment, helping him reshape his outlook and embrace gratitude for the opportunities he had received. According to Cena, Khan’s words inspired him to work harder and ensure he made the most of those chances.

Cena also recalled their personal meeting at a wedding in Mumbai, describing it as an emotional and unforgettable moment. He said it was powerful to shake hands with someone who had influenced his life so deeply and to be able to express his appreciation directly. Reflecting on the encounter, John Cena praised Shah Rukh Khan’s empathy, kindness, and willingness to share, calling the experience “wonderful” and admitting he was both awestruck and starstruck.