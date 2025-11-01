Image Credit : Getty

Before the attack sidelined him, Jacob Fatu appeared to be on the verge of becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship. His return could see him thrust directly back into the title picture, challenging Cody Rhodes for the top prize.

There’s also the possibility that Rhodes himself could be revealed as the man behind the attack, a twist that would turn him heel and set up a major feud. Such a storyline would elevate Fatu as a sympathetic babyface while giving WWE a fresh, high‑stakes rivalry for its biggest championship