Ronda Rousey has revealed the toll her combat sports career has taken on her body, sharing a difficult health update while also confirming she has no plans to return to WWE.

Speaking on Bert Kreischer’s Bertcast podcast, the former UFC and WWE star detailed the injuries that continue to affect her daily life. Rousey explained that her right knee is severely damaged, with no ACL, missing part of her patella tendon, and lacking cartilage. She undergoes injections every six months to keep the joint moving and prevent it from locking up.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist also disclosed that her lower back has a cracked vertebra, with doctors warning her to maintain core strength to manage the condition. In addition, she suffers from degenerative disc disease in her neck, a problem she noted is common but still adds to her physical struggles.

Rousey, who last wrestled in October 2023 in Ring of Honor alongside Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz, made it clear she does not intend to return to WWE. “I’m probably not going to be going back,” she said, while expressing gratitude for her time in the company and her role in helping women headline WrestleMania. She added bluntly, “It’s not my circus, not my monkeys.”

Her career path has been remarkable. After excelling in judo and winning Olympic bronze in Beijing, she transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2010, becoming one of the UFC’s biggest stars before retiring in 2016. She then joined WWE in 2018, enjoying two separate runs that included three Women’s Championships, a Women’s Tag Team Championship, and a Royal Rumble victory.