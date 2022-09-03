WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 predictions: Reigns-McIntyre for Undisputed Universal Championship to headline

WWE presents its Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV in Cardiff on Saturday. The event would be headlined by the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre clash for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Here are the predictions for it.

Another month, another pay-per-view (PPV) for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). On Saturday, the 2022 Clash at the Castle PPV takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, which is WWE's first PPV event in the United Kingdom (UK) in over 30 years. The event would have six matches in total and be headlined by the Undisputed Universal Championship clash between reigning champion Roman Reigns and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Also, fans expect some surprises in store, with the return of some former and released WWE superstars. In the meantime, we predict the outcomes of the matches.

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre (Undisputed Universal Championship)

Reigns has been holding the title for a couple of years now. Although fans are not unhappy with his reign, they are indeed depressed with how he retains his belt with the help of his Unsiputed Tag-Team champion cousins, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey). As McIntyre is on a mission to end his reign in front of his home fans, he would have a mountain to climb. Also, with former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt rumoured to be returning, it would be interesting to see how it impacts the match.

Prediction: McIntyre wins via disqualification; Reigns retains

Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Liv's title run has not been encouraging, having retained the belt on a controversial note during her first title defence against former champion Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, as Shayna looks to get the job done, it would be interesting to see if she wins the championship or if Ronda will return to play a role in the bout.

Prediction: Liv retains

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Since the latter trio returned during SummerSlam, they have been targetting the entire women's locker room on RAW, while the former trio have decided to teach them a lesson. A win for the latter seems ideal, as they look to be the new dominant force. Also, if Bayley happens to pin the reigning RAW Women's Champion, Bianca, a future title showdown between the two is inevitable.

Prediction: Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY win

Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins

The two have been having a rivalry for the past couple of months. While they were set to clash at SummerSlam, Riddle's injury forced a change of plans. Now that they are set to meet at this PPV, things have become somewhat personal between the two, and they would leave no stone unturned to tear each other apart.

Prediction: Riddle wins

Gunther vs Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship)

All might not like Gunther, but he has proved to be a dominant Intercontinental Champion and is a great babyface right now. However, Sheamus will be emotional, as he too wrestles in the UK in a significant WWE event for the first time. While he will be determined to topple 'The Ring General', it would certainly not be an easy task, and he could need help from his allies (Butch and Ridge Holland).

Prediction: Gunther retains

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

Judgment Day outcast WWE Hall of Famer Edge created the fraction. Now, the latter is determined to end what he started. With Finn Balor and Damien Priest eager to end Edge once and for all, the 'Rated-R Superstar' will have former World Champion Rey Mysterio by his corner. However, it seems like WWE will have no plans of ending Judgment Day so soon and expect Rhea Ripley, Dominic Mysterio and Beth Phoniex to get involved.

Prediction: JD wins