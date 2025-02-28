Champions Trophy 2025: Imam-ul-Haq reveals UNTOLD truth about his 'leader' Mohammad Rizwan (WATCH)

Amid Pakistan’s exit from the Champions Trophy, an undated interview of Imam-ul-Haq went viral on social media, where he picked Mohammad Rizwan as his leader before unveiling his unknown fact. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

As Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025, a video went viral on social media where opener Imam-ul-haq unveiled an untold fact about captain Mohammad Rizwan. 

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 officially came to an end as they have been knocked out of the tournament without a win in the group stage. The Men in Blue were already staring at an early exit from the tournament following two successive defeats against New Zealand and India. New Zealand’s victory against Bangladesh sealed Pakistan’s fate in the marquee event, where they are the hosts. Despite hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, Pakistan could not progress further in the Champions Trophy 2025. 

Since Pakistan were already knocked out of the tournament, Mohammad Rizwan-led side was hoping to end their disappointing campaign on a good note. However, the final group stage between Pakistan and Bangladesh was washed out due to incessant rain in Rawalpindi and thus, both teams had to share one point for no result. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh end their campaign with 1 point after washout; Netizens react

Amid Pakistan’s exit from the Champions Trophy, an undated interview of Imam-ul-Haq went viral on social media, where he was asked to pick his lead. Imam picked Mohammad Rizwan as his leader and revealed that the Pakistan captain arranges room for prayers, restricts non-muslim workers from entering the prayer room and sends schedule for prayer meeting. 

“I can't think of any leader. All of them are fighting among themselves (laughs). I would term Rizi (Rizwan) a leader because during Namaz, he gathers everyone. This is a very good habit of his.” Imam-ul-Haq said on a podcast. 

“In whichever hotel we go, wherever we go, he first looks for a room, spreads white sheets over there and bans people. Workers are non-Muslims, so he stops them. He creates WhatsApp groups and sends timing - all of this is done by Rizwan." he added. 

WATCH: Imam-ul-Haq’s unknown fact about Mohammad Rizwan 

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens were quick to react to the Imam-ul-Haq’s revelations. Majority of the people criticized Rizwan for restricting non-muslim workers entering the prayer room, while others heavily trolled the Pakistan captain for prioritizing religious practice instead of working on strategies and game plan while highlighting the team’s performance in the Champions Trophy. 

Here’s how netizens reacted to Imam-ul-Haq’s revelations 

Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as the white-ball captain of Pakistan after Babar Azam decided to relinquish captaincy duties after the Men in Green’s early exit from the T20 World Cup. Rizwan’s first success as a captain came when he led Pakistan to the ODI series win against South Africa before another series win in the shorter format against Australia in Australia. 

Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan in four T20I matches as he is yet to win a match in the shortest format of the game at the international level as a captain. In the ODI tri-series, the 32-year-old captained the Men in Green to the final, but failed to win the trophy after losing to New Zealand.

Mohammad Rizwan’s latest setback as Pakistan captain was the Champions Trophy exit, where the team failed to win a single match in three outings. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: England's early exit underlines sharp decline in ODI cricket dominance

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
