WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Are Roman Reigns' days as Undisputed Universal Champion numbered?

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    Roman Reigns is all set to defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV on Saturday. However, what are his chances of retaining the title?

    Reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has nearly completed two years as the champion. In his upcoming title defence, he is set to take on former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. While he has somehow managed to hold on to the title, his days as the champion might be counted. And, if reports are to be believed, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) could be planning on Reigns dropping at least one of the two titles he holds. Notably, he won the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify it with the Universal Championship.

    According to a WrestleVotes report, there have been international discussions in WWE regarding Reigns' status as the champion. At the same time, he could possibly drop one of the titles at Clash at the Castle. While multiple ideas are being discussed on how and which title he drops, the week ahead and the PPV would be interesting.

    Meanwhile, fans believe that current Mr Money in the Bank Theory and former NXT Champion Karrion Kross could also get involved in the picture to determine the outcomes of Reigns' title status. The two have already gotten involved in the Reigns-McIntyre storyline in some instances. The report adds that the ideas seem interesting regarding the two and could be possible on the cards.

    Also, many fans have suggested that Reigns should hold on to the titles until WrestleMania 39, where he will likely face his elder cousin and veteran WWE Hall of Famer The Rock. Although this idea is not confirmed yet, WWE is open to other ideas. In comparison, the USA Network has demanded a top champion for Monday Night RAW, and the WWE Championship could change hands since Reigns is a part-timer currently.

