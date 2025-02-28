BJP MLA blames 'Idli-Sambar, Vada Pao' and Russia-Ukraine war for declining tourism in Goa

BJP MLA in Goa on Thursday blamed Idli-Sambar and Vada Pav for the decline in Goa tourism.

BJP MLA blames 'Idli-Sambar, Vada Pao' and Russia-Ukraine war for declining tourism in Goa shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

BJP MLA in Goa on Thursday blamed Idli-Sambar and Vada Pav for the decline in Goa tourism. MLA Michael Lobo asserted that the growing presence of these South Indian and Mumbai street foods in beach shacks, coupled with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, is driving foreign tourists away from the coastal state.

“Some people from Bengaluru are serving ‘vada pav’ in the shacks, some are selling idli-sambar. (That's why) International tourism has been declining in the state for the past two years,” Lobo remarked, as quoted by PTI.

The MLA argued that the government alone cannot shoulder the blame for this downturn, stating that all stakeholders—from shack owners to taxi operators—must take responsibility.

“There is a hue and cry because of the drop in tourist numbers. In the coastal belt, be it North or South, there has been a sharp fall in the arrival of foreign visitors. A lot of factors are responsible for this,” he emphasized.

Lobo pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine war has significantly affected Goa’s international footfall, with Russian and Ukrainian tourists—who once formed a significant chunk of visitors—no longer flocking to the beaches. “The tourists from former USSR countries have stopped visiting Goa,” he reiterated.

The ongoing rift between cab aggregators and local tourist taxi operators, he warned, could further cripple the industry.

“The tourism department and other stakeholders should hold a joint meeting and study the reasons why foreign tourists are not ready to come to Goa,” he urged.

Sending a stark warning about the future of Goa’s tourism industry, Lobo cautioned, “If we don’t put a system in place, we will see dark days in the tourism sector.”

