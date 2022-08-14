WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

Despite her indefinite suspension, Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. She also splashed the money on the ring she was reportedly fined. However, Becky Lynch thinks Ronda imitated her.

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is suspended on SamckDown as per the storyline for her actions at SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV). After she had lost the SD Women's Championship match to current champion Liv Morgan unfairly at the PPV, she attacked the match referee. She also brutalised Liv, leading to her suspension and a hefty fine. On Friday, she made a surprise appearance on SD during the contract-signing segment between Liv and Shayna Baszler for their championship match at Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV on September 3. As Ronda arrived, she splashed her fined money on the table.

Although Ronda gave a short speech before being escorted out by security personnel, she received a great pop from the Raleigh, North Carolina crowd. Meanwhile, following the segment, fellow former Women's Champion Becky Lynch, currently on a sabbatical post injury, felt that Ronda was copying her.

A fan video was shared later on Twitter, which saw Becky splashing her fined money in the past in the ring from a shopping bag, a move Ronda seemingly imitated. Becky retweeted the fan video and wrote, "Ronnie ❤️s [loves] The Man". Immediately, fans called for a rematch between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Notably, the last time the two women clashed was at WrestleMania 36, when Becky became the first woman to pin Ronda and won both the RAW and SD Women's title, with then-SD champion Charlotte Flair competing in the match as well. However, the pin on Ronda was controversial, as her shoulder was off the mat before the third count.

After that, Ronda went on a nearly two-year-long break before returning at the Royal Rumble PPV this year, which she won, as she challenged Charlotte for the SD Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 that the former lost. Since then, fans have wanted to see a rematch between her and Becky. If insider reports are accurate, the two are set on a collision course at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.