Increasing risk of fatty liver: symptoms, preventative care, diet, lifestyle

Fatty Liver is a very common health issue these days. There are various factors that causes fatty liver. Here is a guide of what you need to know about its symptoms, preventative care, diet, and lifestyle changes.

Fatty liver is also known as hepatic steatosis. This is rapidly becoming a common issue for everyone, majorly due to lifestyle and unhealthy diet. In simple words, this occurs when there is excess fat buildup in the liver, reducing the function of the liver. If not treated on time, it can lead to severe diseases like fibrosis or cirrhosis. Here's what you need to know about its symptoms, preventative care, diet, and lifestyle changes.

Symptoms of Fatty Liver:

Unlike many other diseases, fatty liver does not show any noticeable symptoms often. This is a little difficult to diagnose in the early stage. But as the condition worsens, the following signs may appear.

Persistent fatigue and weakness.

Discomfort or pain in the upper right abdomen.

Unexplained weight loss.

Loss of appetite.

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) in severe cases.

Swelling in the legs or abdomen due to fluid retention.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to consider consulting a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment before it worsens.

Preventative Care

Preventing fatty liver disease requires regular lifestyle changes and dietary changes.

Regular Health Check-ups: You need to get routine liver function tests. This can detect early signs of fatty liver.

Weight Management: It is important to maintain a healthy weight. It reduces the risk of fat accumulation in the liver.

Limit Alcohol Consumption: Alcohol is injurious to health, and excessive alcohol intake is a major risk factor for fatty liver disease and other diseases.

Monitor Blood Sugar and Cholesterol: For overall well-being, managing diabetes and high cholesterol levels can prevent liver damage.

Diet for Liver Health:

A balanced diet plays a vital role in preventing and managing fatty liver disease. This includes all the nutrients indulged in your daily meals.

Focus on Whole Foods: A healthy diet implies naturally grown foods. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your diet to fill the need for nutrients in your body.

Healthy Fats: Fats aren't bad for health; in fact, good fats are essential for health. Opt for sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

Limit Sugar and Processed Foods: Processed foods are man-made; they do not contain as many nutrients as naturally grown foods. Avoid sugary beverages, snacks, and foods high in saturated fats.

Hydration: Hydration is the key to health. Drink plenty of water to support liver detoxification and healthy skin.

The Mediterranean diet, rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, is particularly beneficial for liver health.

Lifestyle Changes

Including healthy habits into your daily routine can significantly reduce the risk of fatty liver:

Exercise Regularly: Try to make time for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking or cycling, to be fit.

Stress Management: Mindfulness practices like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to reduce stress levels.

Adequate Sleep: Make sure you get 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support overall health.

