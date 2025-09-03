Brock Lesnar's shocking F-5 on John Cena at SummerSlam has been followed by an eerie silence. Rumours of a Paris appearance proved false, leaving fans wondering about Lesnar's next move.

Brock Lesnar made one of the loudest statements of the year at SummerSlam, storming back into WWE to deliver a bone-rattling F‑5 to John Cena. The attack came right after Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed Championship, bringing a poetic-and brutal-twist to a storyline two years in the making.

And then… nothing.

Since that moment, Lesnar has effectively vanished from sight. WWE has acknowledged his name on SmackDown a couple of times, but there’s been no music, no teases, no follow-up to his shocking return. For fans, the silence has been deafening.

The Paris Rumour That Went Nowhere

With Cena already advertised for a marquee showdown against Logan Paul in Paris, plenty of people speculated Lesnar might show up there to continue his attack. Hype reached a fever pitch when a fan photo surfaced online, supposedly placing “The Beast” in the French capital.

But the excitement fizzled fast. The photo, it turned out, was taken in Medicine Hat, Alberta - Lesnar’s home ground - not Paris. What many thought was a brilliant setup proved to be nothing more than a viral misunderstanding.

Where Does Lesnar Fit In Now?

Speculation has now shifted to WrestlePalooza, set to take place in less than two weeks. Reports suggest this could be the stage for Lesnar’s next move, though SmackDown this week may provide the first big clue.

The most talked-about scenario? Another showdown with John Cena. With only eight appearances left on Cena’s farewell tour, the timing feels natural for one last collision between the two legends. If Lesnar does resurface soon, it could set the stage for a brutal chapter in Cena’s final WWE stretch.

The Beast in the Shadows

Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam reminded everyone why he’s still one of WWE’s most electrifying attractions. Yet the radio silence since has only fueled anticipation. The Paris rumours may have been a false alarm, but the clock to WrestlePalooza is ticking - and fans are bracing for fireworks, or at least answers.

One thing is certain: WWE is keeping Lesnar’s intentions under tight wraps. The Beast is lurking, and the wrestling world is waiting for his next move.