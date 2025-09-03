Image Credit : Getty

Rumors point toward AJ Lee teaming with CM Punk in a mixed tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, possibly at WWE Wrestlepalooza. That could then build toward a one-on-one clash between Lee and Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

But making Lee a full-time performer could dilute the impact of her appearances. Like other stars who wrestle part-time, AJ can create a bigger buzz by spacing out her matches.