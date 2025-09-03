Image Credit : Getty

The YEET Master has repeatedly supported Roman Reigns against The Vision, even stepping in to try and save him at Clash in Paris 2025. With The Tribal Chief absent, Jey Uso could step up and declare himself OTC2 on Monday Night RAW.

Teaming with Jimmy Uso would allow him to lead the resistance against The Vision until Reigns returns, potentially setting the stage for a blockbuster WarGames match later this year.