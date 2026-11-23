India A captain Tilak Varma faced backlash after the 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. Fans criticised him for seemingly blaming teammates instead of taking responsibility for his 100 off 149 balls.

India A captain Tilak Varma has come under heavy scrutiny following his controversial post-match remarks after the team’s 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22.

India A suffered a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals after they were bundled out for 265 in 49.1 overs while chasing a 314-run target. Despite Tilak Varma’s gritty 100 off 149 balls and contributions from Abhishek Sharma (70 off 42) and Shahbaz Ahmed (56 off 49), India A’s middle-order collapse and mounting required run rate proved too steep.

The match also witnessed a verbal altercation between India and Pakistan players, adding extra edge to an already tense clash before Pakistan A sealed a 48-run win and qualified for the semifinal.

Also Read: Rising Stars Asia Cup: Pakistan A Defeats India A Despite Varma 100

Tilak Varma’s Post-Match Remarks Spark Scrutiny

As India suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan A, just over a week after India U19 defeated Pakistan in a high-profile youth clash, the reversal in Doha hit harder, especially captain Tilak Varma’s post-match comments about lacking batting support, especially from the middle order after Shahbaz Ahmed’s dismissal.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after defeat, Tilak apparently blamed the lack of support from other batters at the crease, specifically lamenting Shahbaz Ahmed’s dismissal when India looked to accelerate. The southpaw also stated that he would have won the match if another batter had stayed with him at the crease.

“The way Abhishek Sharma started and, in between again, the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out,” Tilak said.

“Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed shared a 112-run stand for the seventh wicket, with the latter scoring 56 off 49 balls while the former contributed 52 off 60 balls to rebuild India A's chase from 129/6, only for Shahbaz's dismissal in the 44th over to trigger a late slide.

After Shahbaz’s dismissal at 241/7, India A lost the remaining three wickets, including Tilak Varma, for 24 runs, as they were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, handing Pakistan A a 48-run win and sparking sharp debate over Varma's tempo and post-match comments.

Fans Question Tilak Varma’s Accountability As Captain

Tilak Varma’s post-match remarks as India A captain have sparked debate and criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts criticising the captain for appearing to shift responsibility onto his teammates.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned Tilak’s accountability, arguing that his slow scoring rate had put pressure on the other batters during the chase. Several also criticised him for suggesting that Shahbaz’s dismissal cost India A the match, pointing to his own innings of 100 off 149 balls.

Another section of fans compared Tilak’s comments with MS Dhoni’s leadership approach, arguing that a captain should take responsibility for a defeat rather than publicly blame teammates. Some also questioned his approach during the middle overs, pointing out that his inability to rotate the strike put pressure on the batters at the other end.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, India A will have to win their final group stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, November 24, in order to officially qualify for the semifinal. The Tilak Varma-led side won their opening match against Nepal by 306 runs.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Set to Bolster UP Campaign in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy