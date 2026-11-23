Sourav Ganguly criticized India's decision to omit specialist spinners in the Wellington Test draw against New Zealand, emphasizing the need for genuine spin options to secure victories on flat overseas pitches.

Ganguly Urges India to Play Specialist Spinners in Overseas Tests

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday praised India's batting performances on the ongoing tour of New Zealand but stressed the importance of having a specialist spinner in the playing 11 to win Test matches overseas, especially on a “flat” deck, questioning the absence of spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

Ganguly's remarks came after India were held to a draw by New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, despite posting a massive 720/9 declared in their first innings and putting themselves in a commanding position to push for victory.