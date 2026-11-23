India captain Shubman Gill has urged officials to lift the ban on using saliva to polish the ball, citing poor ball quality and a lack of assistance from the Basin Reserve pitch during the drawn opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Shubman Gill Demands Saliva Ban Reversal After Drawn Test In NZ

Wellington [New Zealand], November 23 (ANI): India Test captain Shubman Gill has called for the reversal of the ban on using saliva to shine the ball, while questioning the quality of the Kookaburra ball after India's bowlers struggled to force a result against New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve here on Monday.

Gill felt the ball became soft too quickly, making it increasingly difficult for bowlers to take wickets on a pitch that offered little assistance. He also questioned why the restrictions on using saliva, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, continued to remain in place.

"We saw this in England [last year] as well. In the first three-four matches, the [Dukes] ball was getting soft very quickly. I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what," Gill said during the press conference after the drawn Test.

The India skipper also called on the authorities to reconsider the restrictions on using saliva to shine the ball. "So I think the quality of the balls will be better. And on top of that, I don't understand why we haven't been allowed to shine the ball yet. We are way past Covid times," he said.

The draw saw both teams take four points from the opening Test, leaving India without the full points they were targeting in the ICC World Test Championship race. India will now face New Zealand in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27.