India has dropped to fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings following a draw against New Zealand in Wellington. Australia has overtaken New Zealand to move into second place while South Africa maintains the top position.

India Drops to Fourth in WTC Standings After Draw Against New Zealand

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India's hopes of securing a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final suffered a setback after their opening Test against New Zealand ended in a draw in Wellington on Monday, with Australia moving up to second place in the standings while India are fourth. India's points percentage (PCT) dropped from 51.52 to 50 per cent following the result, leaving them with five wins, four losses and three draws from 12 matches in the current cycle. Meanwhile, Australia climbed to second place after maintaining their PCT of 69.23, overtaking New Zealand, whose percentage fell to 66.67 following the draw, pushing them down to third. India were unable to force a victory despite reducing the hosts to 119/2 before the start of the final day. New Zealand eventually finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining in the match. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls as the pair displayed tremendous patience to deny India the remaining five wickets. India will now look to improve their position in the standings when they face New Zealand in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning November 27. The visitors will also have a five-match Test series against Australia on home soil early next year, which could prove crucial to their hopes of securing a place in the WTC final. Defending champions South Africa continue to lead the standings and will return to action against Bangladesh in the second Test of their two-match series on Monday. The Proteas will look to strengthen their position at the top and move closer to another appearance in the WTC final. The 2025-27 WTC cycle will culminate in the final at The Oval in London in June 2027. (ANI)