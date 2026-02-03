Saba Karim emphasizes the crucial middle-over roles of Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues for Delhi Capitals in the WPL eliminator against Gujarat Giants, highlighting their technical skills and ability to score on slow pitches.

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim highlighted the importance of Laura Wolvaardt and Delhi Capitals (DC) Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle overs ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) eliminator match against the Gujarat Giants (GG). Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live', JioStar expert Karim praised Wolvaardt's skills and emphasised her importance in the eliminator against the Giants, alongside skipper Jemimah. They will both be handy in the middle order and keep the scoreboard moving with attacking shots, even when conditions are slow, thanks to their technical mastery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karim Praises Wolvaardt and Jemimah's Skills

"Laura Wolvaardt is going to have a very important role to play, given the conditions in Vadodara. Spending time at the crease, controlling the innings, scoring runs according to the situation, and knowing which balls to target, she excels at all of these. That is why Delhi Capitals will really need her expertise, especially in the middle overs. Alongside her, Jemimah will be very important to the team, as she can contribute with her batting and play attacking shots. She has a wide range of shots, including the sweep, the reverse sweep, and the slog sweep. She has several scoring options, particularly when the pitch is playing slowly. On such wickets, you need solid technique and good temperament, and both these batters possess that kind of skill set. Hence, both of them are going to play a very important role for the Delhi team," Karim said.

Delhi's Road to the Eliminator

The Jemimah-led DC defeated the UP Warriorz by five wickets in the last league match of the ongoing WPL tournament. It was a must-win game for the Delhi-based franchise to qualify for the playoffs. After winning the contest, Delhi qualified for the next round, and they eliminated two-time champions Mumbai Indians and UP Warriroz.

Eliminator Showdown in Vadodara

The Eliminator will be held on Tuesday between Gujarat and Delhi. The winner of the clash will face the defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale on February 5 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.